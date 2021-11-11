York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We w…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.