It will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.