Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in York, NE

Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

