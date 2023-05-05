It will be a warm day in York. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in York, NE
