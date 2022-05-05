Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The fore…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over…