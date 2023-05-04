The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Peri…