Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.