Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.