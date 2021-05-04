Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 47F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
This evening's outlook for York: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It shoul…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …