The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 48%…