Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in York, NE

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

