Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.