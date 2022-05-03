 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in York, NE

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

