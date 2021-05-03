Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 8:35 PM CDT until MON 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in York, NE
