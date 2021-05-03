 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 8:35 PM CDT until MON 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

