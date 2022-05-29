Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Don't go…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…