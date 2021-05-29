York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clea…
York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…