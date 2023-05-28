Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in York, NE
