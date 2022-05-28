The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Don't go…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…