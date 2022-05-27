Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.