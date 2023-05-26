York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A small chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the better chance is expected Thursday when our next cold front rolls in. Find out w…
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Extreme drought completely disappeared from much of southwest and north-central Nebraska, which were areas that received several inches of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…