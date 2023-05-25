The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in York, NE
