York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in York, NE
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
