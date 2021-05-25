 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

