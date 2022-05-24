Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
York's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low …