Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.