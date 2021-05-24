 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News