Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
