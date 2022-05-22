 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

