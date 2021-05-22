 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

