 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News