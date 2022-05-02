Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in York, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

