Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

