The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a…
For the drive home in York: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 m…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…