York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.