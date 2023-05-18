York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in York, NE
