Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.