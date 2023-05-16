Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in York, NE
