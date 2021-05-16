Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in York, NE
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
