York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in York, NE
