Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in York, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

