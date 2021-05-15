Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York cou…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
York's evening forecast: Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible ove…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It l…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …