York will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in York, NE
