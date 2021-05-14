 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

