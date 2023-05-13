York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in York, NE
