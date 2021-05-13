Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.