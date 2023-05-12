The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in York, NE
