 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News