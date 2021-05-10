Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York cou…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
York's evening forecast: Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible ove…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Wi…