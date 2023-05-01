Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in York, NE
