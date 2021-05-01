Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.