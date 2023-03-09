Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:02 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in York, NE
