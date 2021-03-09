Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in York, NE

York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.