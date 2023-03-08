It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.