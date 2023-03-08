It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pesky rain and snow showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Find out how long they'll stick around here
Lots of clouds across the southern half of the state Thursday with light rain and snow showers in spots. See when the activity will come to an…
Mostly cloudy today, but no chance of precipitation until the late afternoon. Once rain and snow showers return though, they'll be with us for…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The York a…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…