Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

