Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph.